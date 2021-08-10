A-LEVELS: Immensely proud head praises Highdown School’s exam success

MORE than half the grades at Highdown School in Emmer Green were A* or A as students celebrated their hard work. And 72% of grades were A* to B.

Headteacher Rachel Cave said she is “immensely proud” of the students’ work.

“Our teachers have worked tirelessly to ensure students are all able to progress onto further education and study, and we look forward to seeing what they will achieve in the future,” she explained.

Successes include Rory Tietema, who achieved four A*s in further maths, maths, physics and chemistry.

He will be going on to continue his studies in physics with theoretical physics at Manchester University.

Cerys Larsen is going to read English and French at Bristol University after gaining A*s in chemistry, English literature, French and EPQ.

And George Roberts achieved A*s in economics, geography and maths.

He will go to University College London to read science and, as part of his course, will study abroad.

With 70% of the year taking up places at university, Ms Cave said she is delighted that there continues to be an increase in students achieving places at competitive universities.

She said: “We look forward to welcoming them back on December 16 for Presentation Evening.”