A life-saving gift for a Shinfield school

GIFT: British Medical Auctions has donated a defibrillator to Alder Grove Primary School

THE borough’s newest primary school has received a potentially life-saving donation.

Just before Christmas, Alder Grove in Shinfield had a visit from Markus Grad, the CEO of British Medical Auctions.

The Bracknell-based firm supports NHS and Ambulance Trusts throughout the UK by auctioning their surplus and obsolete medical equipment.

When the company learnt that Alder Grove was opening, staff decided that they wanted to support them by ensuring they had the vital equipment on site.

Mr Grad said: “I have lived in the surrounding area all of my life and my three children have all been to school nearby, I wanted to ensure that we support Alder Grove with a defibrillator to add to the fantastic facility that they have built to serve the local community.”

And headteacher Philip Theobald was appreciative of the donation, saying it would help the school, which opened in September, look after members of its community.

