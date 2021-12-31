A magic night out in Henley with Ben Hart

A FINALIST from Britain’s Got Talent is looking forward to 2022 – he will be visiting Henley’s Kenton Theatre to present his new show Wonder.

The multi-award-winning magician is heading back to the stage for an evening of mind-blowing and exciting magic.

He says the show shines a light on magic, life, the universe and the darkest corners of your imaginations.

With the simplest of props, using the objects and minds of the audience, Ben Hart conjures an altogether new kind of magic.

Funny, subversive, often dark and always amazing, Ben has established a reputation for always creating wonderfully alternative magic.

When he was 16, he was awarded the prestigious Young Magician of the Year award by the Magic Circle and is one of the youngest ever members of The Inner Magic Circle (with gold star) – the highest level of the famous Magic Circle.

When not performing magic, Ben invents, writes and directs magic tricks and illusions for TV, theatre and film.

His ideas have been performed by some of the top magicians working in the world and he has designed illusions for The Royal Shakespeare Company, The Old Vic, The Globe, The Hampstead Theatre.

He was also the mind behind the acclaimed special effects in the west end productions of The Exorcist and Magic Goes Wrong and Bagdad Cafe at The Old Vic for acclaimed Director Emma Rice.

In 2021 Ben created 2 Metre Magic, a show to accommodate social distancing onstage and off and toured the UK extensively continuing to spread amazement against the odds and pioneering new magical techniques allowing audiences to be involved from a distance.

He will appear at the Kenton Theatre in Henley on Saturday, March 26. For more details or to book, call 01491 525 050, or log on to: kentontheatre.co.uk