A night at the movies, but not at the cinema

LIGHTS, camera and action!

Next month, two leading ladies will take on a century of cinema, reimagining, remaking and spoofing 90 of the most memorable movie moments of all time in just 90 minutes, taking on all the lead roles, stunts, and special effects.

From timeless classics to modern day marvels, Desert Island Flicks celebrates how iconic

characters and thrilling plot twists have captured imaginations the world over, bringing

people together to laugh, cry, and cheer along in a room full of strangers.

Somewhere between a dance performance, sketch show, a night at the movies and an epic

game of charades, Desert Island Flicks shines a spotlight on life lessons learnt from the big

screen, all set to a sensational soundtrack.

It’s from Spiltmilk Dance, which says they aim to stick a big fat ray of sunshine into the world of contemporary dance.

They will be at South Street in Reading on Thursday, November 4, from 8pm.

For more details, or to book, call the box office on 0118 960 6060 or log on to whatsonreading.com/desertislandflicks