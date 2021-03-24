A showcase to generosity: young artists helped by Arts Society

JUST before Christmas, The Arts Society Wokingham donated £500 to First Days Children’s Charity.

The gift was used to by arts and crafts equipment for youngsters that the charity supports.

First Days, which has moved from Hurst to Molly Millars Lane, said that the donation means they have been able to help children who may not otherwise had access to the equipment they need to develop their skills and achieve their potential.

It should come as no surprise that the gifts were well received and this gallery showcases some of the amazing work created.

We would love to hear what you think about the amazing artwork created from this very generous donation.

Who knows, we could be looking at work created by the next Picasso.