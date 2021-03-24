Wokingham.Today

A showcase to generosity: young artists helped by Arts Society

by Phil Creighton0

JUST before Christmas, The Arts Society Wokingham donated £500 to First Days Children’s Charity.

The gift was used to by arts and crafts equipment for youngsters that the charity supports.

First Days, which has moved from Hurst to Molly Millars Lane, said that the donation means they have been able to help children who may not otherwise had access to the equipment they need to develop their skills and achieve their potential.

It should come as no surprise that the gifts were well received and this gallery showcases some of the amazing work created. 

This has been used to purchase arts and craft equipment to support children and young people in Wokingham who may not otherwise have been able to access the equipment they need to develop their skills and achieve their potential.

We would love to hear what you think about the amazing artwork created from this very generous donation.

Who knows, we could be looking at work created by the next Picasso.

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

Related posts

Classic rock with our Wokingham Music Club

Chris Hillman

Tackling loneliness: How Wokingham Borough Council is working with charities and health groups

Phil Creighton

Beyond The Download presents … The Amazons rock their homecoming

Phil Creighton
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.