A taste of Sri Lanka comes to Reading town centre from tonight – here’s how to get 50% off

A SRI LANKAN street food restaurant is opening in Reading today.

The Coconut Tree will open its doors for the first time at 5pm.

And it’s serving up a 50% food discount for its first 10 days in business.

It is the eigith Coconut Tree to open in the country, following a branch opening in Bath in May.

The Kings Road restaurant has bifold doors to provide an “indoor-outdoor” dining experience.

And the back of the restaurant overlooks trees on the riverbank.

It also has a private dining area that can host up to 60 guests downstairs.

Despite the challenges facing hospitality over the last 18 months, The Coconut Tree team wants to put Sri Lankan street food firmly on the UK culinary map.

It is offering 50% off for all eat-in customers from Monday to Wednesday until the end of January.

Brand director Anna Garrod said, “We are excited to introduce even more people to our unique dishes, stripped-back style and relaxed, island vibe.

“Sri Lankan food hasn’t yet been taken to the heart of British culture in the same way Indian food has, and we really want to be the ones to change that, we want to hear people in Reading say – ‘let’s go for a Sri Lankan tonight.’”

Dishes are served tapas-style, with meat, fish and vegetable options.

These include Hoppers – bowl-shaped coconut pancakes served with sambal and Sri Lankan Salsa, and Cheesy Colombo – cheese cubes fried and mixed Colombo style.

Also on the menu are Jaffna Goat Curry with potato and Black Pork – diced pork belly cooked in 30 roasted spices.

The Coconut Tree was founded by five Sri Lankan friends living in Cheltenham.

For more information, visit: www.thecoconut-tree.com/reading.