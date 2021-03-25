A taste of summer for Finchampstead as ice cream hut reopens

JACKSON’S California Lake café reopened its ice cream hut earlier this month to make sure residents can satisfy their sweet tooth cravings, and it’s just what the doctor ordered,

Penny Kennedy, café manager, said she is excited to see it up and running again.

“It brings a feeling of warmer days ahead and some normality coming back after the year long pandemic we have lived through,” she said.

“It’s also great being able to interact with all the customers and see the kids get excited about the different Yarde Farm ice cream flavours we have available.”

The café’s ice cream hut has now been open for two weekends running, and Ms Kennedy said it is already proving popular.

“We noticed about a month ago there was a big uptake in ice cream sales at the café, so we decided that it was definitely time to open up the hut for our ever popular soft scoop flavours,” she explained.

“We also thought it would be helpful for the hut to be open at the weekends as we are able to serve coffee from it too, which will hopefully alleviate some of the pressure off of the usual coffee rush at the café.”

Anybody craving an ice cream cone of their own can turn up on the day, and covid-safety measures are in force.

The hut is open every Saturday and Sunday from 11am until 4:30pm, weather permitting, and is located in California Country Park.

For more information, search for ‘Jackson’s California Lake’ on Facebook.