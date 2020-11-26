A Wokingham prepares for Tier 2, Reading East MP Matt Rodda thanks community for all they’ve done during lockdown

AS WOKINGHAM prepares for Tier 2 conditions from next Wednesday, Matt Rodda, one of the borough’s four MPs has expressed his gratitude to people for their hard work.

In a statement, the Reading East MP, whose constituency includes parts of Woodley and Earley, also said that he hoped that the new measures will reduce the R number.

As of yesterday, there were 99.9 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 people in Wokingham borough – and 38 people had had positive tests.

The current English lockdown will end on Wednesday, December 2, and be replaced by a new tier system. All of Berkshire is in Tier 2 with the exception of Slough, which is in Tier 3.

This means that pubs and bars can only open if they serve alcohol with meals, and there are other limits on indoor gatherings.

Matt Rodda said: “I want to thank our entire community for everything they have done during the second lockdown. It has been difficult but the measures have reduced the spread of the virus.

“I hope that Tier 2 restrictions will continue to lower the spread of coronavirus.

“The Government now needs to focus on improving testing, tracing and providing help for families and businesses.

“I hope Ministers will learn from their mistakes as the vaccination programme is rolled out.”