Wokingham.Today

A Wokingham prepares for Tier 2, Reading East MP Matt Rodda thanks community for all they’ve done during lockdown

by Phil Creighton0
Matt Rodda
Reading East MP Matt Rodda

AS WOKINGHAM prepares for Tier 2 conditions from next Wednesday, Matt Rodda, one of the borough’s four MPs has expressed his gratitude to people for their hard work. 

In a statement, the Reading East MP, whose constituency includes parts of Woodley and Earley, also said that he hoped that the new measures will reduce the R number. 

As of yesterday, there were 99.9 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 people in Wokingham borough – and 38 people had had positive tests. 

The current English lockdown will end on Wednesday, December 2, and be replaced by a new tier system. All of Berkshire is in Tier 2 with the exception of Slough, which is in Tier 3.

This means that pubs and bars can only open if they serve alcohol with meals, and there are other limits on indoor gatherings. 

Matt Rodda said: “I want to thank our entire community for everything they have done during the second lockdown. It has been difficult but the measures have reduced the spread of the virus.

“I hope that Tier 2 restrictions will continue to lower the spread of coronavirus.

“The Government now needs to focus on improving testing, tracing and providing help for families and businesses. 

“I hope Ministers will learn from their mistakes as the vaccination programme is rolled out.”

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

Related posts

COMMUNITY: Care home give thanks to local community by gifting wildflower seeds

Jess Warren

PLASTIC FREE HOME: The Amazon – Have We Lost Touch with the Natural World?

David Lamont

Woodley duo to serve up wholesome pies at Emma's Kitchen next month.

Taz Usher
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.