Wokingham.Today

A zip wire in the garden: Wokingham pupils design their dream homes

by Phil Creighton0
Floreat Montague Park David Cliff Zip wire
Golden winners: Jasper and Elmira won the artist contest organised by David Cliff Estate Agents and were presented with their prizes by Lisa Roe Picture: Phil Creighton

TWO pupils from Floreat Montague Park School are looking forward to summer days after winning golden tickets in an art contest.

Jasper won a voucher to take his family to Legoland, while Elmira is going to visit Odds Farm Park as part of an art contest the school organised with David Cliff Estate Agents. The children were asked to create their dream home.

Earlier this month, the Peach Street agency’s Lisa Roe visited the school to present the prizes, along with a 140-piece art set, to the pair.

She told the children that the entries had been amazing.

David Cliff’s generosity saw each Year 1 pupil receive a goody bag containing the entry form, colouring pencils and some sweet treats.

The talented youngsters returned their designs for their dream home and used lots of imagination and artistic skills.

Jasper’s design was judged to be the winner, for a home that included included zip wires and a rocket launcher in the garden.

A spokesperson for the school said: “School staff have thoroughly enjoyed seeing the children’s engagement with this competition, as well as looking at their exciting designs.

“It is also great to be involved in the community, as this is fundamental to our school’s values.”

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

Related posts

A look into Victorian England

Staff Writer

There’s room at the inn: Mayor opens new hotel in Wokingham town centre

Phil Creighton

FOOTBALL: FA conclude all grassroots football to end 'null and void' for 2019/20

Andy Preston
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.