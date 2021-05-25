A zip wire in the garden: Wokingham pupils design their dream homes

TWO pupils from Floreat Montague Park School are looking forward to summer days after winning golden tickets in an art contest.

Jasper won a voucher to take his family to Legoland, while Elmira is going to visit Odds Farm Park as part of an art contest the school organised with David Cliff Estate Agents. The children were asked to create their dream home.

Earlier this month, the Peach Street agency’s Lisa Roe visited the school to present the prizes, along with a 140-piece art set, to the pair.

She told the children that the entries had been amazing.

David Cliff’s generosity saw each Year 1 pupil receive a goody bag containing the entry form, colouring pencils and some sweet treats.

The talented youngsters returned their designs for their dream home and used lots of imagination and artistic skills.

Jasper’s design was judged to be the winner, for a home that included included zip wires and a rocket launcher in the garden.

A spokesperson for the school said: “School staff have thoroughly enjoyed seeing the children’s engagement with this competition, as well as looking at their exciting designs.

“It is also great to be involved in the community, as this is fundamental to our school’s values.”