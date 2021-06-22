Wokingham.Today

A1 Loo Hire firm spends a penny in Portsmouth

a1 loo hire
A1 Loo Hire has made a deal for Convenient Hire

WOKINGHAM-based firm A1 Loo Hire is growing its empire in Portsmouth, after acquiring Convenient Hire.

Earlier this month, it absorbed the south coast business, bringing seven new staff under its wing and more than 400 toilets.

The portable toilet firm, which launched in 2004, now has five sites across the South East and Wales.

Clive Owen, director of A1 Loo Hire, said: “Having taken on a considerable amount of work along the south coast, expansion with a fixed depot in this area felt like the next move for the business.

“Convenient Hire has a great reputation and it’s a great opportunity for A1 Loo Hire to take on their clientele and also service our own contracts from the depot.

“We look forward to bringing the two companies together and expanding our services further along the south coast.”

