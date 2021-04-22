Abbey Rangers 1-1 Woodley United Ladies: Kestrels held to draw on return to action

Woodley United Ladies played their first competitive game in nearly six months as they drew with Abbey Rangers.



Understandably the team were slow to start and then hindered by an early injury to Sophie Measham that saw her take no further part in the game after 10 minutes.



The first opportunity to score went to Woodley when Rosie Page-Smith’s cross eluded Bethan Poole with Nicole Haines saving comfortably shortly afterwards to deny the hosts.



United gradually took the upper hand but were susceptible to a counter attack from which the opening goal resulted in the 31st minute. With Woodley looking for an offside, Abbey Rangers hit the woodwork and reacted the quickest with Megan McGarvey finding the back of the net.



A change of formation saw Woodley continue to press forward and force a series of corners.



However, it was not until the second minute of first half stoppage time that the visitors levelled when Poole nudged the ball into the net from close range from an Eva Thomas cross following a cleared corner kick.



The second half started in dramatic style with Freya Jenkins attacking down Woodley’s left flank in the first minute and her low cross resulted in a penalty being awarded for handball. Unfortunately, Jenkins put her spot kick wide of the left post.



For long spells in the half Woodley enjoyed better possession and looked dangerous on both wings but were unable to force the decisive goal despite Charlotte Crook and Page-Smith putting headers over the cross bar from corner kicks and Jess Tripp shooting direct at the home keeper Roz Markham.

Woodley United Ladies: Haines, Measham (Hunt), Wilkins, Quinn, Crook, Surtees, Thomas, Gooch, Page-Smith, Jenkins (Tripp), Poole (Pearson)