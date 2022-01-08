Action packed January planned for Wokingham CLASP

Members of CLASP can look forward to a busy month of activities in January.

The programme begins on Tuesday, January 11 with Dancing to Music from 10am until 11am. This will be followed by Coffee Club with visitor Tony Burrows from Wokingham Borough Council.

CLASP’s 12 week programme, ShapeUp4Life, will also begin on Tuesday, January 11. Sessions are 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

On Wednesday, January 12 CLASP will run an art session with Rosebuddies.

The learning disability nurses will talk to the group on Friday, January 14, about how to look after their teeth. This will be followed by the choir from 12.30pm to 1.30pm.

Tuesday, January 18 is a Friendship Alliance café session, with more art with Rosebuddies on Wednesday, January 19.

All are welcome to the CLASP Annual General Meeting on Friday, January 21.

WBC return to CLASP on Tuesday, January 25 to give an update on the local Adult Social Care Workforce.

The Happy and Healthy Club will meet on Wednesday, January 26 with a visit from Amy Owne from Omada.

CLASP will end the month on Friday, January 28. Members have the opportunity to receive first aid training from the Red Cross, and then take part in a choir session.

All events are held at the Bradbury Centre, Peach Place, Wokingham. Sessions run between 10am and 12 noon, unless otherwise stated.

Members are reminded that there is no need to prebook, but must have a negative lateral flow test within 24 hours of attending a session.

For more information, visit: wokinghamclasp.org.uk