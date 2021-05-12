Activate Learning shortlisted for two national awards

ACTIVATE Learning has been shortlisted for two national awards.

The education group, which works with schools and colleges across Berkshire, has been nominated for FE Leader of the Year and Employer Engagement at the Tes FE Awards 2021.

The awards ceremony seeks to recognise

staff members and schools for their achievements each year.

Sally Dicketts, chief executive of Activate Learning, has been shortlisted for Leader of the Year, and said she feels incredibly humbled.

“There have been so many people who have shown incredible leadership over the past year, in what has arguably been one of the most challenging for the education sector,” she said.

Activate Learning has also been recognised for its work supporting the NHS in the Employer Engagement Award category.

Peter Reynolds, director of career pathways at Activate Learning, said he is delighted the group’s Professional Studies faculty has been recognised for its work.

“We are really proud to be able to support our NHS partners across the Thames Valley and we have really worked hard to be able to support the health and care sectors and develop work-ready, young people to help meet their skills needs,”

he said.

The Tes FE Awards will take place virtually, with the winners announced on Friday, May 28.

To see a full list of who is in the running, visit: www.tesfeawards.co.uk