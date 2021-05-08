Wokingham.Today

Activity centre gets Siberian exterior

by Jess Warren0
Dinton Pastures Activity Centre
RETREAT:  The waterside centre will include a cafe and viewing balcony Picture: Stewart Turkington / www.stphotos.co.uk

DINTON PASTURES multi-million pound activity centre has taken another step towards completion.

Last week, the building’s eco-friendly exterior was installed — and it’s made out of Siberian cladding.

Designed by HLM Architects, Wokingham Borough Council said it has been created to “complement the tree-lined landscape of the park”.

It said the cladding will weather over time to blend in with the surroundings, and has been certified by the Forest Stewardship Council.

The two-storey activity centre will be the borough’s first net zero carbon building, and will feature an activity hall, meeting rooms and coffee shop which looks over the lake.

The council said it is set to open in time for the summer.

