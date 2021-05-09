Wokingham.Today

Actor Ross Kemp’s new role with Thames Hospice

ACTOR Ross Kemp has taken on one of his hardest roles yet: supporting the work of Thames Hospice.

The former EastEnder has become an ambassador to the charity, which provides palliative care to Berkshire residents.

He’s a regular visitor to the centre and the hospice says that he dedicates huge amounts of his time to promote the work of the charity.

Debbie Raven, Thames Hospice Chief Executive, said: “His support makes an incredible difference; he brightens up so many lives and always injects a real buzz and excitement among our patients, staff and volunteers when he visits us.”

READ MORE: Thames Hospice launches search for 300 new donors

And actor Ross Kemp, who is also a BAFTA winning documentary filmmaker, said: “It’s a very special place with incredibly inspiring staff and volunteers.

“I am always moved by the positive atmosphere, compassionate care and love during my visits to the Hospice.

“Their work is fundamental in supporting local families through the most traumatic time and it is my pleasure to continue to raise awareness of this wonderful charity and get involved with their fundraising efforts.”

Thames Hospice says it is planning some special fundraising events with Ross this year.

For more details, log on to thameshospice.org.uk

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

