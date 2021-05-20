Adapt Chiro – Apples and Pears and a different approach

So we are hopefully moving out of the difficulty of the past 12 months (seems like a bit of an understatement!).

Anyone reading this directly affected through the loss of a loved one, or continued complications following sickness my thoughts and compassion goes out to you.

It has to be said that the propaganda fear machine has been a frightening wonder to behold.

We know that it is difficult to be noticed in a world with limitless information, so bad scary headlines (such as running a rolling death count constantly) and sensationalist speculation make papers readier to sell and websites easier to click.

This fear is manifested in the population and they feed it back to the politicians who in turn impose further draconian restrictions to help people feel safer.

Has the cure been worse than the disease? Has locking down the country keeping loved ones apart and people in isolation destroyed more lives than it’s saved?

The totalitarian approach to the management of pandemic will only be deemed successful or otherwise in the coming months and years.

An alternative plan with a more human focus on quality of life might look a bit like this:

Move more (often and with variety)

Lockdown has seen a rise in a condition called Sarcopenia (muscle loss due to ageing and/or lack of movement) causing a rise in falls in the elderly in particular

Reduce and if possible eliminate processed sugar and oils from your diet (industrialised seed oils)

Our gut and brain have a symbiotic relationship and ultra processed foods can damage our gut, causing damage and leading to possible auto-immune disease

Get outside everyday

We are part of an ecosystem our body needs to experience the thing it spent the last 10000 years adapting to: nature

Vitamin D3 levels

Research supports the idea that lower than optimal vitamin D levels can lead to poorly functioning immune systems (unfortunately the amount given out seems to be severely below what’s needed).

Interact with people: small viral loads, mini exposures help the immune system build strong repertoire of antibodies and experiences, think of a software update for your immune system like your phone does.

Be a PEAR not an apple.

Harvard med states that increase apple like hip to waist ratio is associated with increased cardiovascular problems, type 2 diabetes and death.

Review your medications every 3-6 months: ask your GP if there are any lifestyle based interventions that you can do to help yourself reduce or come off medications which their assistance.

Sleep: in the dark, for 7-9 hours and wake at a regular time each morning (you can’t catch up on sleep!

Have your nervous system and spine checked at least once! (Nothing can boost the immune system, but helping your spine move and communicate with your brain as it is designed to, allows it to function to its optimum potential.