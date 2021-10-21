Adapt Chiro: Deskbound and down…

Not to worry, this is not another article where I’m going to go over the hazards that can come from sitting in a desk-based job all day.

The biggest challenge for busy desk workers is that after an 8-hour long day with ‘death by zoom’ meetings and staring at screens you feel like you have been on a 4-hour plane ride and your neck, back and ankles are stiff, with your hips and shoulders tighter than the NHS pay rise for nurses.

After all his and on top of it, you are crazy busy! Kids, socIal and life mean you are not going to stretch for 30 mins in the evening. No, really you won’t.

Good news! You don’t need to.

Follow these simple tips to improve the work environment and reduce the stressors associated.

There is no bad posture, just the one you spend the most time in.

Vary your position at least every hour, even if you have a standing desk the effect will be similar if you are static too long.

Change the height of your computer regularly,

A sit/stand desk is great or a pile of books on the desk to put your laptop on.

Use work blocks

Not an adult game of Lego, unfortunately, but using blocks of time (20-45 mins whichever you find suits you best) to give everything to your work and then break for 5-10 mins.

Here, stand up, stretch and move! do some of the stretches below. Either way, this is a great technique that helps you move more throughout the day mom and helps up productivity. Promotion central!

No one works solidly without a break so aim to get in the movement snacks where you can. It all adds up to cash in the movement bank.

6 desk-based moves for better strength And mobility

Assisted Squat

Grab your desk or chair, plant your heels on the floor and use the assistance to squat down as far as you can comfortably do.

Stay there for 20-60 seconds

Upper back opener.

Sit toward the front edge of your chair, and lean forward, keeping your back flat.

Place your elbows on the desk in front of you, and press them into the desk as you scoop your chest up and forward.

Repeat 10 times, then lift your chest and hold for 15 seconds.

Hip Flexor Chair Stretch

Shift your body to one side of the chair and extend that side leg behind you so that the knee is down on the ground.

You’ll be in a supported lunge position, with the front leg bent to 90-degrees, and that side hip supported.

Lift your chest up and squeeze your rear glute. You should feel a nice stretch in the rear hip flexor.

Hold for 30 seconds, then repeat on the other side.

Side-to-Side Desk Squats

Stand in front of your desk with your feet as wide as you can comfortably take them.

Hold on to your desk for support as you lean your body in one direction, bending that knee so that you are squatting on one side. Your opposite leg will stay straight.

Press your hands into the desk to stand back up and switch to the opposite direction.

Repeat 10 times on both sides.

As always take care

Gareth

Dr Gareth Ward DC MChiro (Doctor of Chiropractic)