Adapt Chiropractic: When is the best time to get healthy?

So after some amazing snow and beautiful weather this weekend I was reminded of the need to be prepared.

Having three boys means that if any snow comes then it becomes a military operation in terms of snowball making and fighting.

As I am essentially an incredibly tall child I approach this task with boundless enthusiasm.

I will admit that with the latest lockdown, cold and wet weather and schooling challenges my motivation to exercise has been minimal (more in how to combat this later!).

So picture the scene: I’m being pinned down by a flurry of snowballs but there is an opening as my five- and seven-year-old make some more ammo. So with the power and finesse of mildly injured antelope, I move out from cover, primed with a perfectly crafted snowball , cock my arm back, place my foot ready to unleash hell!

Then slip on the snow hyperextend my knee, fall backwards and land on my back, hard. Pride dented if not destroyed as my boys take the opportunity to throw more snow in my face as a struggle to catch a breath.

Now this got me thinking, this morning I don’t feel any ill effects from my fall, but many people will experience a similar incident at some point in their progression into increased age.

Many of us will get this ‘wake up call’ regarding our health. Whether it is an old injury that flares up and doesn’t recover as quickly, a test result from a routine health check that is of concern or stepping in the scales for the first time in a while.

Our society measures health on how ‘we feel’ and there is a general acceptance that as we get older have to get comfortable with a waiting health and ability to do the things we love!

Excuse my french but this is total B.S. (fill in the blanks). I watched a video of a 95-year-old taking part in the 100m race in her state championships! One of my patients who has a severe curvature of the spine and is In her late 70s does Pilates and keep fit classes four to five times a week.

The average 40-year-old in the UK is on eight different medications (mostly lifestyle preventable diseases), pre-diabetic and over 60% are clinically overweight.

This should be a wake-up call. If you knew that you were going to live to 101, guaranteed, then when would be the best time to get healthy?

Ideally 20 years ago right? However, despite having a magic box in my kids’ playroom that can go back in time I don’t have a time machine.

The next best time is now.

At our practice we measure your health not just on how you feel, we use objective, scientific tests to not just get to the root of a particular problem but to understand:

How adaptable are you?

How well can you deal with stress? How well can you handle having to do some hard physical labour or a psychological stress?

You have to be prepared for your health to handle to unexpected otherwise you may end up in a place you didn’t expect.

Dr Gareth Ward, Chiropractor