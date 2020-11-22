Addiction charity joins call to open up about rehab

A HARE HATCH charity has joined a national call to discuss rehab within alcohol addiction.

Yeldall Manor, which supports men with addiction, is calling for more open discussion about its benefits, as part of Alcohol Awareness Week.

The charity is a member of Choices Rehabs, a group of 15 independent addiction treatment centres that offer a wide range of treatment options.

As part of the campaign, the group has launched several short films featuring celebrities including Russell Brand and John Taylor from Duran Duran.

Brand, who is more than 17 years clean, explains in the film how counselling and group therapy helped build a foundation for recovery.

He said: “I would, without question, recommend any ethical, affordable, treatment centre to anyone who is concerned about their alcohol and drug misuse.”

Musician John Taylor, said his time in rehab, 25 years ago, changed everything.

“I needed to get off the grid,” he said. “I could not control my drug and alcohol consumption. Drugs are one thing but alcohol in our country is everywhere. I had 30 days in a rehab where it gave me some time to take a breath.

“I was introduced to the idea of myself as a sober man and what that might mean for my future. It also gave me a programme, a plan for how to be the best man I could be moving forward. I am all for demystifying sobriety.

“With a solid basis in rehabilitation and earnest plan to live honestly and soberly, great things can happen for you.”

Hannah Shead, chair of the Choices Group said: “We know that there has been a significant increase in problematic drinking in the UK during this pandemic, and as are in a national lockdown for a second time, there will doubtlessly be people at home, right now, struggling with their alcohol use and not sure where to turn.

“I would encourage anyone worried about their alcohol use to take that first step and ask for help.

“Your recovery can start today.”

To watch the films, visit: choicesrehabs.com