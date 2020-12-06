Addington School wins national award

THE EXPANSION of Addington School has won a national award.

Last week, Wokingham Borough Council’s £4.4 million project to enhance the Woodley school saw it win the School Procurement Award at a virtual ceremony.

The award recognises a project where a school has worked with an outside agency or local authority to refine its buying practices and increase value to the taxpayer.

For the new sixth form centre, the school and council worked with principal contractors REDS10 and HLM Architects, which will allow 50 more students with special educational needs and/or disabilities to attend school closerto home.

The site, which used modular construction methods, includes a teaching café, a teaching kitchen, a business enterprise room, social space, a sensory room, a school hall an social space.

There are also two new multi-use games areas (MUGAs), a new sensory path, a new playground and an expanded car park.

“The whole project to expand Addington School and provide more SEND school places closer to families in the borough has been a triumph,” said Cllr UllaKarin Clark, executive member for children’s services.

“It’s fantastic to see this outstanding facility win awards, as well as recognising the hard work of our staff and partners, especially for providing value for money for the taxpayer, given we are the lowest funded unitary authority in the country.”

The awards are run by Education Business Magazine and have been running since 1998.