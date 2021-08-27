Wokingham.Today

Additional £166,000 funding secured for victims of domestic abuse and sexual violence

by Jess Warren0
Abuse
Picture: Ulrike Mai from Pixabay

A READING charity has been awarded funding to support victims of domestic abuse.

Trust House Reading has received £41,794 from the Ministry of Justice Male Rape Support Service fund to support male victims of sexual violence.

Matthew Barber, Police and Crime Commissioner for the Thames Valley, said he welcomed previous funding from the government but knew more was needed.

He said: “I am pleased this additional funding aims to support those organisations in most need and that I’ve been able to secure funding for organisations in the Thames Valley; helping them to continue to provide core services for victims of domestic abuse and sexual violence.”

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

Related posts

Give your garden a vintage makeover

Staff Writer

Car crushed after crash with lorry on A327 in Finchampstead this morning

Jess Warren

Elusive Brewing releases special bitter to celebrate 800 years of Wokingham’s Market Charter

Kate Nicholson
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.