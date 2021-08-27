Additional £166,000 funding secured for victims of domestic abuse and sexual violence

A READING charity has been awarded funding to support victims of domestic abuse.

Trust House Reading has received £41,794 from the Ministry of Justice Male Rape Support Service fund to support male victims of sexual violence.

Matthew Barber, Police and Crime Commissioner for the Thames Valley, said he welcomed previous funding from the government but knew more was needed.

He said: “I am pleased this additional funding aims to support those organisations in most need and that I’ve been able to secure funding for organisations in the Thames Valley; helping them to continue to provide core services for victims of domestic abuse and sexual violence.”