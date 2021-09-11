Advice for charities facing covid issues

HELP IS at hand for charities navigating the post-pandemic world, courtesy of a Thames Valley law firm.

Nick Burrows and Emma Ford, from Blandy & Blandy, are offering advice to organisations.

It comes after the Government updated its coronavirus guidance for the charity sector, shifting its restrictions to the lowest alert level.

The duo said it is now vital charities put their best interests and future prospects at the forefront of their next move.

When it comes to annual meetings, Mr Burrows and Ms Ford said charities should check requirements before holding them online.

“Throughout the pandemic, many charities have opted to function on an online basis, with meetings and AGMs held remotely,” they said.

“It may be the case that charities will continue to hold meetings online or by telephone, even as the remaining restrictions are lifted.

“It is important that trustees consider their charity’s governing document, to ensure that there are no restrictions.”

As for accounts, the pair said that charities need to make sure they file their annual returns soon.

“All charities with an extension approved by June 30 will need to complete their filings by September 30,” they said.

“Charities can still apply for an extension if the cause of their filing delay is related to Covid-19.”

And they said that organisations should contact the Charity Commission if they face financial challenges post-pandemic.

