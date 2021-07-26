AFC Reading Miami Belles invite girls to join team

AFC Reading Miami Belles are on the hunt for new players to play for their U16 girls team.



The club competes in division one of the Berkshire County Girls Football League.



They train on Tuesday evenings at St Patrick’s Rec from 6pm-7pm and are inviting new players to try out for their squad.



The club says: “AFC Reading aims to create an atmosphere based on family values where the social side of being a member is as represented as the footballing side.



“We provide football for two kinds of players: those who are in the game for fun and the inclusion of participating with friends, and those who strive to go place within the sport. It is our aim to inspire kids to be the best they can be and reach their full potential.”



Any interested players should contact 07515 394899 or sdonavan@mayflowerltd.com