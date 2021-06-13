Wokingham.Today

AFC Reading Miami Belles to compete in Aces National football tournament

by Andy Preston0
AFC Reading Miami Belles have been selected to represent Reading in the Aces National tournament.

The football tournament is open to the top junior boys and girls football teams around the county
to represent their towns or cities in a quest to achieve the national title.

The 2019 tournament saw more than 360 teams enter, but this year’s event is set to be even bigger.

The competition will have upwards of 400 teams entering throughout the UK in 15 different age groups, attracting more than 15,000 players, managers and spectators.

The first Aces tournament was held in Leicester in 2009 and has become one of the most prestigious junior tournaments in grassroots football.

The 2021 tournament will be held at the University of Nottingham in August.

