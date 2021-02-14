AFC READING: The impact of lockdown on grassroots football

Lockdown in the grassroots football community does somewhat diminish the relevance of the part it plays in everyone’s lives, or at least those involved that hold it in such high regard on its functioning and purpose.



AFC Reading are very blessed to have a strong community of players, volunteers and parents, although out of our control, it’s particularly devastating to see hard work and dedication amount to no recognition in the wake of the pandemic.



During the first lockdown last year there was a stronger will of acceptance, although there was incredible disappointment in the season being voided so close to the end, at least our teams got to play the majority of the season and enjoy the sport they love.



AFC Reading Pictures: Gary Mann



Our spirits were kept high even though we were taunted by a nice summer with no tournaments, the club ran regular club zoom quizzes and there were teams partaking in challenges, group videos and exercise regimes as well as virtual club presentations.



Then we came to the 20/21 season; there was definite excitement from all for the resumption of the sport and the desire to pick up where they left off. However, personally I believe the current situation has had a harder effect on moral than last time.



Although there are teams that do their best to keep player engagement, whether it be virtual social gathers or fitness activities, with the season having been so stop start so far I believe it’s been harder to keep that enthusiasm going as we all just wait in hope that we’ll finally hear of a date when things can start again. The uncertainty of everything has certainly played its part, I feel there is a strong desire to just know whether IF and WHEN will it return.

When running a club this is particularly difficult as it is difficult to know what to plan for in the future, there’s financial uncertainty – are refunds going to have to be given as subs have been paid for a service that has been affected by stoppage time so largely?



Funds have been spent on ensuring the games can be played and give the teams the best experience for a season that may potentially be scrapped. With some leagues already declaring their seasons scrapped and over, with many others left in limbo undecided on what to do amongst the uncertainty and what’s best for their members, this then delves into more of the psychological effects a season such as this will have long term.

As a club, we adapt, we look at scenarios and we eventually decide what is going to be best for the club, its community and its future and this in these strange times will inevitably present itself in many different forms.



In the five years we have been a club we’ve been very fortunate to have produced many successful teams, some from the outset but the ones we pride ourselves on are those that have had to work and develop to get where they are.



For Youth Grassroots it’s all about the kids and although as a coach you can take pride in winning trophies, in winning games, it is ultimately an ambition you have for the kids and in the current climate an adult can appreciate there’s more important things than doing well in football.



Life in lockdown is hard for us all, but for the tattered prospects lockdown brings to the community of grassroots football we stand in solidarity for the difficulties and shattered dreams it may bring. It is our job to stand together and try to fix this broken world.



AFC Reading, like many clubs across the nation, faces hard times but we live in hope that the good times will return and ultimately prevail.

While we stare at the same four walls rather than teach the FA four corners, we can only hope there will be the chances soon to build back the enthusiasm, to reignite the desire and to make the memories that last a lifetime. We forge ahead in creating the best possible future for our community of members and wait in anticipation for the sports triumphant return.



In conclusion, AFC Reading in lockdown has been hard, but we do our best to keep calm and carry on, to engage with the community and to ensure we nurture our youth in this tough period of their young lives.

It’s not just A GAME, it’s THEIR GAME.

by Ethan J. Greene- AFC Reading Chairman & U14 Miami Belles Manager