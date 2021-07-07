Wokingham.Today

Age Concern given helping hand with garden

Bickerton House Age concern
From left: A volunteer joins Tracey Van Zyl, community relations manager at Mountbatten Grange and Joanna Anderson, of the same role at Bickerton House

THE GARDEN at Age Concern has been redesigned with help from two Bracknell care homes.

Green-fingered team members from Bickerton House, on Warfield Road and Mountbatten Grange, in Windsor joined the Age Concern team to help paint outdoor furniture, plant flowers and spruce
up its day centre garden ahead of its reopening last month.

The team at Bickerton House said they were keen to support the charity, which supports people with dementia, to reopen.

Erika Smith, home manager at Bickerton House, said: “We understand just how important services like Age Concern Bracknell are to older people and their families living in the area.

 “The community has shown us a tremendous amount of support over the last year, which is why we’re delighted to be able to give something back as our way of saying thank you.”

Andrew Eltham, CEO at Age Concern Bracknell said the charity was incredibly grateful for the support from Bickerton House and Mountbatten Grange.

“As a charity, we rely on the kindness and generosity of local people to ensure we can continue to provide much-needed support for those living in our community, and so I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone for their help over the past few months,” he said.

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

