Agents’ IT gift to Wokingham pupils in need

AN ESTATE agent has donated a new laptop to a local primary school.

Quarters Residential, a Wokingham-based estate agency, has given St Teresa’s Primary School a brand new laptop as part of a fundraising campaign led by Stephen Brown Consultancy.

The campaign was started by Stephen Brown in memory of his wife to work with estate agencies across the UK to help schools in their local areas.

It aims to raise £200,000 to provide less fortunate children with computers, laptops and tablets to support their learning during lockdown.

Since January, the campaign has raised more than £63,000.

With a lot of its clients attached to St Teresa’s, Quarters Residential decided to donate the laptop to help them with their return to school after lockdown.

Nick Harris, co-founder of Quarters Residential, said: “We, and a number of industry colleagues and friends, made donations to the campaign and then we asked for a laptop to go to our local school and it went to St Teresa’s.

“It’s really heartwarming to be able to get involved, particularly when we know that it’s a small part of supporting a much bigger campaign.”

Nick’s involvement came via the Federation of Independent Agents which linked him up with Stephen’s campaign.

Stephen Brown, creator of the home funding for schools fundraiser, said: “In memory of my wife, I am looking to raise as much money as possible to get more laptops and tablets to schools and clubs throughout the UK.

“By donating much needed equipment to local schools, we will be helping children who need it most maintain access to education.

