Ahir Shah to perform Dots at Norden Farm

COMEDIAN Ahir Shah is warming up on stage with a visit to Norden Farm in Maidenhead this month.

Ahir Shah, London-born comedian, will take to the stage at Norden Farms’ Courtyard Theatre on Wednesday, May 19 and Thursday, June 3 at 8pm.

Twice nominated for Best Show at Edinburgh Comedy Awards, Ahir will present his new work in progress show Dots.

Dots is a show about the necessity, utility, and absence of certainty.

Ahir will be filming the show for HBO Max in early June and practising his material at Norden Farm.

Having performed stand-up on Live At The Apollo and Comedy Central’s Stand Up Central, Ahir has also appeared in BBC1’s Have I Got News For You and Channel 4’s Catastrophe.

Regularly performing on BBC2’s The Mash Report, audiences can expect Ahir’s usual blend of philosophical inquiry, personal examination and real jokes.

Tickets cost £12, to purchase log on to nordenfarm.org