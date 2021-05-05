Wokingham.Today

Air Ambulance lands in Elms Field this afternoon

The air ambulance landed in the park this afternoon. Picture: Ian Hydon

AN AIR Ambulance was called out to Elms Field this afternoon.

Wokingham.Today understands the helicopter landed in the park at roughly 2.15pm.

The air ambulance stopped in the park this afternoon. Picture: Ian Hydon

Ian Hydon, who saw the air ambulance circling in the air, said it left without a patient. 

“I went to take a look and got an opportunity to speak to the pilot,” he said. “It was interesting chatting with him and thanking him, and via him the medics, for all their amazing work.

“The pilot asked myself and another lady to marshal two paths further away, to prevent anyone getting too close to the helicopter when it took off. It was certainly attracting a fair few people.”

He added: “I hope whoever it was that was ill will be okay.”

