Airport towns will help lead recovery in South East

THE SOUTH East will lead the way to recovery for the nation’s airport towns, according to Thames Valley Berkshire.

The Local Enterprise Partnership (TVBLEP) said business leaders from across the south have asked for clarity on post-pandemic borders.

An event organised by Catalyst South, a group of Local Enterprise Partnerships, brought representatives from Heathrow, Gatwick and Stansted together to discuss covid’s impact on airport towns in the area. MPs, councillors and business leaders also attended.

According to TVBLEP, the summit saw leaders call for continued support for the aviation industry and to “open borders sensibly” so communities can recover from lockdown.

Catalyst South will bring together a task force to determine what support the airport towns need to encourage jobs and growth.

Mark Bretton, LEP network chair, said this is the “first step” to supporting the aviation industry and associated sectors.

“By bringing the right people together to understand the local perspectives, we will have a greater collective voice which we can take to Government and the private sector to encourage the investment and interventions that are needed,” he said.

This will be part of the LEPs’ role in the Government’s Plan for Growth and to ensure that the challenges faced in the region are recognised as part of Levelling Up.

“The impact on towns in our region as a result of covid’s effect on airports cannot be ignored.”