Alcohol-related hospitalisations rise in Wokingham during pandemic

ALCOHOL-RELATED hospital admissions have risen in Wokingham during the pandemic.

New data from Public Health England revealed that alcohol mortality figures have soared with hospitals bombarded with admissions.

In 2020, 3,132 people across the South East died from alcohol-related conditions, the highest ever recorded.

This was 6% rise in deaths directly attributable to alcohol from 2019, and a 10% rise on four years ago.

Wokingham’s alcohol-related hospital admissions rose in 2019/20 from 1,575 the previous year to 1,740 admissions.

Analysis from UK Addiction Treatment Group (UKAT) revealed that admissions are up 10% in the South East.

Hospitals across the region were hit with 141,648 admission episodes for alcohol-related conditions.

And the 2020 alcohol-related mortality per 100,000 people rate is worst in Isle of Wight, at 47.2 per 100,000, 44.4 per 100,000 in Portsmouth and 44.3 per 100,000 in Reading.

UKAT head of treatment, Nuno Albuquerque, said that 2021 has also seen record-breaking admissions for alcohol addiction treatment.

“We believe this is a direct fall-out from the Covid-19 pandemic where unfortunately more people than ever turned to alcohol as a coping strategy, and for some, this developed into addiction,” he said.

“This can be a difficult time of the year for a lot of people, regardless of the added stress and worry of the on-going Covid crisis.

“We’re urging people to try to avoid using alcohol as a way to mask or cope with their emotions. Please remember that although it is a legal substance, it is very dangerous and can have a real impact on your mental health.”

He urged anyone struggling to talk to a loved one or a professional.

“Going for a walk and enjoying nature which is wonderful at this time of year,” he added.

UKAT provides 24/7 free, confidential help and advice on alcohol at: www.ukat.co.uk/alcohol/v106/

Residents can check their own alcohol usage at: www.ukat.co.uk/alcohol/cage-questionnaire/v111/