Aldi launches click-and-collect service in Earley and Wokingham

AN OPPORTUNITY to save time on the weekly shop has been launched by Aldi.

Its stores in Earley and Wokingham are both now offering a click-and-collect service.

Shoppers log on to the Aldi website, pick their collection slot, book their groceries and then turn up to collect.

Special dedicated click-and-collect points are being created in the store car parks, and customers will be able to have their shopping brought to their cars by Aldi colleagues contact-free, in line with social distancing rules.

The stores are part of a national trial, and the service costs £4.99 per order.

Giles Hurley, chief executive officer, Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “Aldi’s quality products and unbeatable prices have never been so in demand.

“Extending this trial is about providing thousands more of our existing customers with another convenient way to shop with us, while also making Aldi accessible for many others who may not have shopped with us before.”

As well as click-and-collect, Aldi is also trialling a rapid delivery service in partnership with Deliveroo and has recently extended the trial to almost 130 stores across the UK.

Customers living near selected stores can order from a range of around 400 Aldi products and have them delivered to their doorstep in as little as 20 minutes.