Aldi launches festive food support scheme

CHARITIES and groups that offer Christmas Day meals are being invited to apply for a festive food donation.

Last year, Aldi donated nearly 450,000 meals to good causes across the country, and it is intending to offer its surplus stock once again this year.

It will be available for collection after stores close on Christmas Eve, but recipients need to register in advance, be able to transport and store chilled goods and have a level two hygiene certificate gained in the past two years.

The giveaway is in partnership with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to food banks and charities all year round.

Luke Peech, managing director of corporate responsibility at Aldi UK, said: “Our Christmas food donations scheme plays a big role in supporting those in need during the festive period and is something we are very passionate about.

“This is our fourth year running the initiative and we look forward to working with local charities in Berkshire once again.

“Last year we were able to help thousands of people across the UK, and this year we’re hoping to extend this even further in what has been a challenging year for so many.”

Steve Butterworth from Neighbourly, added: “Sadly, charities and local causes are expecting record demand for their services this Christmas because of the pandemic and its impact on communities.

“We’re sure there are lots more groups out there that could put the food to good use, so we’d encourage them to get in touch.”

For more details, or to register for a collection, email aldichristmas@neighbourly.com before Saturday, December 7.