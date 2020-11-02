Aldi opens 900th store in Sandhurst

A SUPERMARKET chain has opened its 900th UK store in Sandhurst as it marks its 30th anniversary operating in the country.

The milestone follows Aldi’s pledge to invest £1.3 billion over the next two years, including adding capacity to its store and distribution network to keep pace with demand from consumers. This will create around 4,000 jobs over the coming year.

As part of this, it is opening on average one store every week –it plans to operate 1,200 stores in the UK by 2025.

The Sandhurst branch is the town’s first Aldi, following on from Wokingham’s Elms Field branch opening last year.

John Richardson, regional managing director, said: “Until last week, Sandhurst was one of many areas in the UK without an Aldi. That means it was another place where people didn’t have easy access to the highest-quality groceries and the lowest prices, every day.

“Opening our 900th store means that, after years of careful investment in our UK store network, we’re another step forward in making Aldi available to as many shoppers as possible, which is more important than ever before as many household budgets become squeezed.

“Our 1,000th store is now firmly in sight and we’re on track to meet our target of operating 1,200 stores in the UK in five years’ time.”

Store manager Rob Tandy said: “We had a wonderful morning at the opening of Aldi Sandhurst. It was lovely to welcome our new customers in to the store and I look forward to meeting more of the community in the coming weeks.

“I’d also like to thank our customers for following the social distancing guidelines we have in place to ensure the safety of both our customers and colleagues.”