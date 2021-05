CHARITIES in Bracknell Forest are being urged to take up food donations from Aldi, after its stores in Sandhurst and Bracknell stores wound up with extra stock.

More than 900 Aldi stores donate surplus food to organisations all year round, as part of its partnership with Neighbourly, a platform linking businesses with food banks and charities.

Groups in Bracknell Forest who are interested should email aldi@neighbourly.com or phone 0117 422 0870 to apply.