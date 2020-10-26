Aldi’s family meals have plenty of six appeal

With the ‘Rule of Six’ in place, supermarket Aldi has released recipes for dinnertime favourites to feed a six-person bubble.Whether it’s a crowd-pleaser or a twist on a classic, there’s something for all.
ALDI’S SPAGHETTI BOLOGNESE
- 500g Lean Minced Beef
- 1 tbsp Rapeseed Oil
- 1 Carrot (cubed)
- 1 Onion (diced)
- 2 Celery Stalks (diced)
- 2 Garlic Cloves (crushed)
- 1 Beef Stock Cube
- 2x 400g Cans Chopped Tomatoes
- 1 tbsp Tomato Purée
- 1 tsp Dried Oregano
- 5g Fresh Basil
- 500g Spaghetti
- Parmesan to serve
In a large frying pan heat the oil and add the onions, celery, carrots and garlic.
Cook for 5 minutes until the onion has started to soften then add the minced beef and cook until browned.
Add the tinned tomatoes along with the purée, stock cube, oregano and basil.
Bring to the boil then leave to simmer for 30 minutes until thickened.
Ten minutes before the sauce is ready cook the spaghetti in boiling water (about 9 minutes cooking time).
Mix the spaghetti, with the sauce and serve with fresh parmesan.
ALDI’S SWEET POTATO DAUPHINOISE
- 1kg Sweet Potatoes
- 1 Onion
- 3 Garlic Cloves, crushed
- 2 sprigs of Fresh Thyme
- 25g Greenvale Butter, plus extra for greasing
- 250ml Double Cream
- 150ml Milk
- 50g Grated Parmesan
- 1 tsp Salt
- 1 tsp Pepper
Preheat the oven to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas mark 6.
Dice the onion and then melt the butter in a pan. Fry the onions with the garlic, thyme, salt and pepper for 10 minutes until they have softened.
When the onions have softened add the milk and cream to the pan and warm to a simmer, this will infuse the garlic and herbs in the cream.
In the meantime either use a mandolin or carefully slice the potatoes thinly (about as thin as a 10p coin) and evenly layer half of the sweet potatoes into an oven proof dish.
Then pour half of the onions in the milk and cream over the top removing any large garlic.
Then put the final slices of the sweet potato into the dish and pour over the remaining milk and cream.
Grate the parmesan over the top and bake for 40-45 minutes until the potatoes are soft all the way through.
ALDI’S BEEF CASSEROLE
- 1x onion – peeled and chopped
- 6x Unsmoked Streaky Bacon Rashers – chopped
- 1x 400g pack Lean Diced Beef
- 1 tbsp Olive Oil
- 1x 400g tin Chunky Chopped Tomatoes
- 1x Beef Stock Cube
- 1x 500ml bottle Specially Selected Golden Ale or 500ml water with a Beef Stock Cube
- ½ tsp Dried Thyme
- 2 tsp Meat Gravy Granules
Either pre-heat the oven to 190°C/375°F/Gas Mark 5 or cook on the hob.
In a large saucepan sauté the onion, bacon and the beef in a tablespoon of oil until browned.
Add the tinned tomatoes and mash up the tomatoes with a fork, then crumble in the stock cube and pour in the ale or water.
Season with the thyme, salt and pepper.
Cover and cook on a gentle heat on the hob for about 90 minutes until the meat is tender, or transfer to a covered casserole dish and cook in the oven for 90 minutes.
Once cooked add gravy granules to thicken the sauce.
Serve with 1x 1kg pack Frozen Four Seasons Vegetable Medley, cooked as per pack instructions.
ALDI’S SEA BASS WITH CAULIFLOWER PUREE AND PARSLEY BUTTER
- 3 x 180g packs Sea Bass fillets
- 1 x Cauliflower
- 70ml Double Cream
- 70g Mascarpone
- 8g Parsley
- 125g Salted Butter – at room temperature
- Juice of ½ Lemon
- Rapeseed Oil
- Sea Salt and White Pepper
Finely chop the parsley and combine with the butter and lemon juice.
Roll the parsley butter into a sausage shape and chill. Once chilled, cut into 6 portions.
Cut the cauliflower into quarters. Then, add the cauilflower to boiling, salted water and boil for 15 minutes or until tender. Drain the cauliflower well and put into a food processor along with the mascarpone and the cream. Blitz until a puree and season with some white pepper.
In a frying pan fry the seabass fillets for 5 minutes each – turning once during. Once each fillet is cooked put them in the oven to keep warm while cooking the rest.
Serve a fillet on a bed of cauliflower puree topped with the parsley butter.