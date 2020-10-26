Aldi’s family meals have plenty of six appeal

With the ‘Rule of Six’ in place, supermarket Aldi has released recipes for dinnertime favourites to feed a six-person bubble.Whether it’s a crowd-pleaser or a twist on a classic, there’s something for all.

ALDI’S SPAGHETTI BOLOGNESE

500g Lean Minced Beef

1 tbsp Rapeseed Oil

1 Carrot (cubed)

1 Onion (diced)

2 Celery Stalks (diced)

2 Garlic Cloves (crushed)

1 Beef Stock Cube

2x 400g Cans Chopped Tomatoes

1 tbsp Tomato Purée

1 tsp Dried Oregano

5g Fresh Basil

500g Spaghetti

Parmesan to serve

In a large frying pan heat the oil and add the onions, celery, carrots and garlic.

Cook for 5 minutes until the onion has started to soften then add the minced beef and cook until browned.

Add the tinned tomatoes along with the purée, stock cube, oregano and basil.

Bring to the boil then leave to simmer for 30 minutes until thickened.

Ten minutes before the sauce is ready cook the spaghetti in boiling water (about 9 minutes cooking time).

Mix the spaghetti, with the sauce and serve with fresh parmesan.

ALDI’S SWEET POTATO DAUPHINOISE

1kg Sweet Potatoes

1 Onion

3 Garlic Cloves, crushed

2 sprigs of Fresh Thyme

25g Greenvale Butter, plus extra for greasing

250ml Double Cream

150ml Milk

50g Grated Parmesan

1 tsp Salt

1 tsp Pepper

Preheat the oven to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas mark 6.

Dice the onion and then melt the butter in a pan. Fry the onions with the garlic, thyme, salt and pepper for 10 minutes until they have softened.

When the onions have softened add the milk and cream to the pan and warm to a simmer, this will infuse the garlic and herbs in the cream.

In the meantime either use a mandolin or carefully slice the potatoes thinly (about as thin as a 10p coin) and evenly layer half of the sweet potatoes into an oven proof dish.

Then pour half of the onions in the milk and cream over the top removing any large garlic.

Then put the final slices of the sweet potato into the dish and pour over the remaining milk and cream.

Grate the parmesan over the top and bake for 40-45 minutes until the potatoes are soft all the way through.

ALDI’S BEEF CASSEROLE

1x onion – peeled and chopped

6x Unsmoked Streaky Bacon Rashers – chopped

1x 400g pack Lean Diced Beef

1 tbsp Olive Oil

1x 400g tin Chunky Chopped Tomatoes

1x Beef Stock Cube

1x 500ml bottle Specially Selected Golden Ale or 500ml water with a Beef Stock Cube

½ tsp Dried Thyme

2 tsp Meat Gravy Granules

Either pre-heat the oven to 190°C/375°F/Gas Mark 5 or cook on the hob.

In a large saucepan sauté the onion, bacon and the beef in a tablespoon of oil until browned.

Add the tinned tomatoes and mash up the tomatoes with a fork, then crumble in the stock cube and pour in the ale or water.

Season with the thyme, salt and pepper.

Cover and cook on a gentle heat on the hob for about 90 minutes until the meat is tender, or transfer to a covered casserole dish and cook in the oven for 90 minutes.

Once cooked add gravy granules to thicken the sauce.

Serve with 1x 1kg pack Frozen Four Seasons Vegetable Medley, cooked as per pack instructions.

ALDI’S SEA BASS WITH CAULIFLOWER PUREE AND PARSLEY BUTTER

3 x 180g packs Sea Bass fillets

1 x Cauliflower

70ml Double Cream

70g Mascarpone

8g Parsley

125g Salted Butter – at room temperature

Juice of ½ Lemon

Rapeseed Oil

Sea Salt and White Pepper

Finely chop the parsley and combine with the butter and lemon juice.

Roll the parsley butter into a sausage shape and chill. Once chilled, cut into 6 portions.

Cut the cauliflower into quarters. Then, add the cauilflower to boiling, salted water and boil for 15 minutes or until tender. Drain the cauliflower well and put into a food processor along with the mascarpone and the cream. Blitz until a puree and season with some white pepper.

In a frying pan fry the seabass fillets for 5 minutes each – turning once during. Once each fillet is cooked put them in the oven to keep warm while cooking the rest.

Serve a fillet on a bed of cauliflower puree topped with the parsley butter.