Alexander Devine launches festive appeal

A CHARITY based in Maidenhead has launched its Christmas Appeal — and it features a friendly face from Bracknell.

Children’s hospice Alexander Devine is pleading for year-round support after the coronavirus pandemic slashed its funding.

Eleven-year-old Marcus Rooks is helping lead the charity’s festive appeal.

Marcus has been diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a rare progressive muscle wasting disease – and this year, he found out that he will never walk again. But he is busy fuelling the charity’s campaign with his positive attitude.

“Marcus is amazing and just faces life with such positivity,” said his mother Marie. “Nothing fazes him and he is always smiling and trying to make us laugh.

“We are concentrating on making amazing memories with him so that when the dark days hit, we can reflect on all the good times we had.

“Being at Alexander Devine means so much to us as it gives Marcus the chance to do everyday things that he loves but sadly can’t do elsewhere anymore.”

Amelia Parker, nurse and clinical team leader at Alexander Devine, says that this year, the charity wanted to remind people about the joy and excitement it offers to children and their families all year round.

“Sadly for many of the children that we support, they may not have the time to wait a whole year for the magic and sparkle of Christmas,” she said. “But we can’t do this alone.”

According to the hospice, 96% of funding used to support local children with life-limiting or life-threatening diseases comes from donations and fundraising.

To find out more, visit: www.alexanderdevine.org/christmas