Alex’s sell-out cake stand helps fight against cancer

A WOODLEY boy has raised more than £500 in his charity bake sale.

Inspired by The Great Celebrity Bake Off – Stand Up To Cancer, Alex Tustin set out on his own cupcake challenge.

Originally hoping to make just £20, he raked in sales from his driveway stall, near Woodford Park.

Cakes were baked by Mum, Aimee, and decorated with Alex’s artistic eye.

“I wasn’t sure people would buy any in a pandemic,” she said. “But they all sold out.”

After sharing their success on social media, Eamonn Doran, landlord of The Chequers doubled the funds.

“He reached out after seeing our post,” Ms Tustin added.

“He said they often do things for charity and hadn’t been able to do so much recently.”

This brought the total to £501.

“He even told Alex there’s a Diet Coke waiting for him behind the bar, when they open,” Ms Tustin said.

“Alex just can’t believe how well it went.”