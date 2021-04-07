Wokingham.Today

Alice brings Wonderland to South Hill Park this summer

by Laura Scardarella0
Alice in Wonderland
Alice in Wonderland is coming to South Hill Park this summer

A MUSICAL theatre production will be leading us down the rabbit hole this summer.

Alice in Wonderland is taking to the stage at South Hill Park Arts Centre from Wednesday, June 2 until Sunday, June 6.

After the production was postponed last year due to Covid-19, it will be the first live show back in the Wilde Theatre this year.

Based on Lewis Carroll’s children’s tale, the cast and creative team have recreated a new musical version of the story.

Set in 1940, the plot follows Alice Hargreaves, a little girl who stumbles across the curious White Rabbit encouraging her to follow him down a rabbit hole.

Her magical adventure begins when she jumps in and meets all the wonderful characters along the
way.

With all the much-loved characters from the story including the Mad Hatter, the White Rabbit, the Cheshire Cat and the Queen of Hearts, South Hill Park will entertain families with this exciting fun-filled production.

Rosie Hill, director of Alice in Wonderland, said: “We worked incredibly hard on the production last year, and we know it deserves an audience.

“I am beyond thrilled to be getting back into a rehearsal and I know I can speak for the cast when I say they cannot wait to get back up onto the stage.”

For more information or to purchase tickets visit southhillpark.org.uk or call the Box Office on 01344 484123.

Related posts

Council leader warns no place for poverty in Wokingham borough

Jess Warren

Hurst pub plans to go walkies to help Battersea Dogs’ Home

Phil Creighton

“We’ve got a squad of fighters” – Nick Kennedy proud of London Irish fightback

Tom Crocker
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.