Alice brings Wonderland to South Hill Park this summer

A MUSICAL theatre production will be leading us down the rabbit hole this summer.

Alice in Wonderland is taking to the stage at South Hill Park Arts Centre from Wednesday, June 2 until Sunday, June 6.

After the production was postponed last year due to Covid-19, it will be the first live show back in the Wilde Theatre this year.

Based on Lewis Carroll’s children’s tale, the cast and creative team have recreated a new musical version of the story.

Set in 1940, the plot follows Alice Hargreaves, a little girl who stumbles across the curious White Rabbit encouraging her to follow him down a rabbit hole.

Her magical adventure begins when she jumps in and meets all the wonderful characters along the

way.

With all the much-loved characters from the story including the Mad Hatter, the White Rabbit, the Cheshire Cat and the Queen of Hearts, South Hill Park will entertain families with this exciting fun-filled production.

Rosie Hill, director of Alice in Wonderland, said: “We worked incredibly hard on the production last year, and we know it deserves an audience.

“I am beyond thrilled to be getting back into a rehearsal and I know I can speak for the cast when I say they cannot wait to get back up onto the stage.”

For more information or to purchase tickets visit southhillpark.org.uk or call the Box Office on 01344 484123.