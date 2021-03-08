Wokingham.Today

All change at the top for law firm

Nick Burrows
Nick Burrows will become the new chairman of Blandy & Blandy from April

A LEADING law firm is about to fall under new leadership.

Blandy & Blandy, which has an office in neighbouring Reading, will see a new chairman take over from Thursday, April 1.

Nick Burrows will succeed Brenda Long as the firm’s new executive, after joining the team in 2002.

He has previously served as one of Blandy & Blandy’s joint managing partners, and said he is looking forward to taking on the role.

Ms Long said: “I am delighted  to be handing over to Nick, who is a hugely respected, dedicated and approachable colleague and lawyer.

“With his significant experience, I have no doubt that he is the perfect choice to lead Blandy & Blandy through the coming months and years, as the UK begins to emerge from this pandemic and looks towards a hopefully strong recovery.”

Mr Burrows added: “I am greatly looking forward to working closely with our joint managing partners, Tim Clark and Jonathan Gater, and with our fellow partners and colleagues, to support our clients’ evolving needs and expectations as we look to the future.

“According to recent research, the Thames Valley is among the best-placed regions in the UK in terms of recovering from this downturn and returning to a point of growth and prosperity for individuals and business.

“As a firm, we are committed to playing our part in that journey.”

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

