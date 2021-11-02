All that jazz at South Hill Park as EBOS returns to stage

A THEATRE company will makes its return on stage at South Hill Park this week, it’s first live performance since the pandemic began.

The East Berkshire Operatic Society, EBOS, a community theatre company based at Pinewood Theatre, Wokingham, will be dazzling audiences with its production of Back To The 5, 6, 7, 8.

The cast will treat audiences to a programme of songs from hit shows including Back to the 80’s, Chicago, Annie and 42nd Street as well as songs from EBOS’s unique Musicals Miscast series.

Natalie Hayllor, chairman of EBOS, said the cast and crew are excited to return to the stage.

“Having rehearsed for two performances in 2020 that were unfortunately cancelled due to lockdown’s, we have worked tirelessly to adjust our rehearsals to adapt to restrictions and keep our casts and audiences safe.

“We’ve missed being able to share our passion for performing and getting the opportunity to return to what we love has been a very special experience.”

Ms Hayllor added that seeing the final rehearsals has highlighted how important the show has been to everyone involved.

She said the production is a “celebration” of all the work the team have put in.

“There is something for everyone that is sure to leave audiences on a high,”she said.

“We have also managed to incorporate some of the numbers recorded from home in lockdown from our popular Musicals Miscast trilogy which see’s returning musical theatre characters misplaced into another musical bringing our own EBOS spin and flavour to the performances.”

Musical numbers include All that Jazz, Lullaby of Broadway, Easy Street, Man in the Mirror and many more.

Ms Hayllor added: “After what has been a devastating and turbulent time for everyone theatre offers escapism and an opportunity to forget the outside world for two hours of live entertainment.

“With a fantastic live band on stage and a cast of 25 singing and dancing their way through the shows that would have been, we look forward to welcoming audiences to come and join us in celebrating the opportunity to return to what we love.”

Back To The 5, 6, 7, 8 will run until Saturday, November 6 in the Wilde Theatre.

Tickets range between £18 and £21.

For more details, or to book tickets, call the box office on 01344 484123, or log on to: southhillpark.org.uk

{{{gallery:”96345″}}}