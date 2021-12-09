All the fun of the Woodley fayre …

CHRISTMAS came to Woodley thanks to the return of its winter extravaganza.

The annual event has been given a new look and a new name, but the intent is the same – to help residents mark the start of the festive season by having fun and raising money for charity.

The event was this year opened by the Woodley town major, Cllr Janet Sartorel.

Before she did, there were short speeches by Maidenhead MP Theresa May, Reading East MP Matt Rodda, Woodley town centre manager Brian Fennelly, and Wokingham borough mayor and Woodley town council leader Cllr Keith Baker.

Mr Fennelly thanked people for coming: “It’s great to see you on this cold day, I appreciate you turning out,” he said.

Mrs May said: “Please enjoy yourselves, have a great time, and a very happy Christmas everybody.”

Mr Rodda praised Woodley for being a “fantastic, vibrant place” and urged people to “really enjoy Christmas, spend lots of money and support local small businesses.”

Cllr Baker thanked Mr Fennelly for his hard work as Woodley’s town centre manager, and highlighted Woodley residents winning some of the awards at Friday’s Pride of Reading ceremony.

“Enjoy yourselves,” he added, “Put your hands in your pockets, take what’s in it, unfold it and pop it in the charity buckets please.”

And Cllr Sartorel reminded residents that if last year’s event had gone ahead it would have been the 25th anniversary of the first event.

“We couldn’t celebrate,” she said. “So this year is our silver anniversary.”

She encouraged people to purchase “some wonderful gifts” while visiting and said that she had the best job of all for the day in declaring the fayre open.

The MPs and mayors then went on a tour of the fayre, with Mrs May buying several items from stalls, and posing for numerous photos with residents.

As in previous years, there were a range of charity and craft stalls around the shopping precinct, with a mixture of items to buy and games to play.

Charities taking part included the Women’s Institute and Rotary clubs.

There was street entertainment provided by Circus Scene including jugglers and a singing nun.

And a variety of local groups, clubs and musicians entertained on stage, including Pauly Zarb, Starlet, and Steppin Out Stars of Tomorrow.

All in all, the day was judged to be a success.

Mrs May said: “It’s absolutely fantastic that Woodley was able to come together and have this Christmas fayre.

“There are lots of people enjoying themselves, and lots of people saying how wonderful it is just to be together.”

She also praised the number of charity stalls present.

A similar sentiment was echoed by Mr Rodda.

“It’s wonderful after what’s happened during the last two years to see people coming together, able to celebrate Christmas.

“They’ve visited local shops and stalls.

“It’s absolutely wonderful, and really lovely to see the effort that has been made by small businesses and charities.”

Cllr Baker said that the event had been brilliant, and the attendance levels should “a pent-up demand from people wanting to come out to events like the Woodley Christmas fayre.”

He added: “We’ve had more stalls than we’ve ever had before, and there’s been a lot of residents, even in this bitterly cold weather.”

He praised the people entertaining visitors.

“The Christmas fair wouldn’t be a proper fair without this sort of entertainment, not just the showcase of the various groups of stag, but also the street entertainment.

“There was an amazing guy on a mobile piano I’ve never seen before. He was fantastic.”

Mr Fenelly said that Sunday had been a “proper winter’s day for the festival”, but depsite the cold, he was pleased with the attendance levels.

“We’re absolutely delighted with the amount of people that came,” he explained.

“We were a little apprehensive, what with everything that’s going on, but delighted with the amount of people that came.

“Everyone seemed to enjoy themselves and the entertainment has been great.

“There’s been a lot of young people working really hard in rehearsing for it. Their efforts are very much appreciated by the Woodley crowd.”