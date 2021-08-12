Almost 75% of Luckley House pupils achieve grades 6 to 9 in GCSEs

A WOKINGHAM school is celebrating its GCSE exams success after 74% of students achieved grades 9 to 6.

With 20% of pupils gaining grade 9 and 61% achieving grade 9 to 7, headteacher Areti Bizior congratulated students on a set of “outstanding results.”

Computer science pupils were on top form, with 100% getting grade 9 to 7, while more than 80% achieved grade 9 to 7 in history, PE, music, food and nutrition and drama.

Charlotte M gained nine 9s and one 7.

“I don’t quite know how to put into words what Luckley has done for me,” she said.

“I have got the results I have always dreamed of and it’s all thanks to the wonderful staff and support system in place.”

Hannah D was also happy with her results, which included a grade 9 in drama.

Hannah will be specialising in sound and lighting

She said: “I am celebrating by spending the day in the Whitty Theatre helping theatre manager Mr Bamber with the technical aspects of a summer school production.”

Hannah will be continuing her passion for drama at A-level at Luckley House, specialising in sound and lighting.

Mrs Bizior said she is “thrilled” with the results.

“Our students have shown endeavour and positivity through their GCSE studies and their kindness, friendship and support towards each other has really shone through,” she said.

“They deserve every success both with their GCSE results today and in the future and we are very proud of all they have achieved and we are excited to see them continue to flourish with us here in the sixth form.”