Almost 90% of shopworkers in the south east are abused by customers reveals new data

THE MAJORITY of shopworkers have been abused at work, according to new data.

New statistics from retail trade union Usdaw, show that 64% of their members in the south east have been threatened by a customer, with 89% verbally abused and 11 % physically.

Last week was Respect for Shopworkers week, and the Police and Crime Commissioner for Thames Valley declared his support for the #ShopKind campaign, delivered by the Association of Convenience Stores.

Matthew Barber said it is a growing problem, with the British Retail Consortium estimating 455 abusive or violent incidents every day.

The #ShopKind campaign is the Association of Convenience Stores, and backed by the Home Office, to encourage positive behaviour in shops, acknowledge the important role shopworkers have and highlight the impact of and scale of violence and abuse they face.

Mr Barber said: “Shopworkers play a crucial role in our communities, demonstrated so clearly throughout the pandemic, yet during this time the scale of abuse and violence directed at them has worryingly increased.

“Nobody should be going to work fearing for their safety which is why it is so important to support the #ShopKind campaign.

“I urge shopworkers across the Thames Valley who experience abuse or violence to report it and ask customers in our communities to continue to be mindful of the essential role that shopworkers do and give them the respect and gratitude they deserve.”

Usdaw has also urged retail staff not to suffer in silence.

Paddy Lillis, the union’s general secretary said the statistics are heart-breaking.

“Our latest survey results clearly show the scale of the appalling violence, threats and abuse faced by shopworkers and demonstrate the need for a ‘protection of shopworkers’ law,” he said. “It is extremely worrying that more than half are not confident that reporting these issues will make any difference and 7% of those assaulted did not report the incident.”

Mr Lillis urged the Government to extend the new protection of workers law in Scotland to the rest of the UK.

“This is a hugely important issue for our members and they are saying loud and clear that enough is enough,” he said. “The alarm bells are ringing and it is time for the Government to make a difference.”