‘Almost half of the children on adoption wait list have siblings’

ALMOST half of the children waiting for adoption have siblings, and a new campaign has launched to encourage residents to adopt groups of brothers and sisters.

Adoption charity Parents And Children Together (PACT) recruits adoptive families from across the south east.

Lorna Hunt, adoption service director at the charity, said: “So often we hear parents say adopting children with their brothers and sisters has been the most beneficial factor in their children’s adoption journey.

“We urge anyone beginning their adoption journey to think about the children in family groups who need a loving home and ask themselves if they can spare that extra space in their home, and their heart.

“There is plenty of support available – from the financial to the practical – for those that decide they can.”

There are 2,030 children in England waiting for adoption, with 44% of them having brothers and sisters.

Groups of two or more children take 135 days longer to be adopted than individual children.

The nationwide #YouCanAdopt campaign is celebrating the irreplaceable bond of siblings.

New research, commissioned by adoption agencies, found that in the south east, 60% say it’s important to grow up with brothers and sisters, and positively impacts their lives or their wellbeing.

The majority of adopters do so to start a family, but more than a third do not consider adopting brothers and sisters.

Dr Elizabeth Kilbey, child psychologist and supporter of the campaign, said: “The brother and sister bond can offer incredible life-changing benefits throughout all aspects and stages of children’s lives.

“This is especially pertinent for adopted children, with #YouCanAdopt’s research showing the bond can support mental health, emotional wellbeing, social skills, and help children settle into a new family.

“Because of this, parents that adopt brothers and sisters together may find their experience benefited by the support they can offer one another.”

The most common concerns about adopting siblings include it being “too challenging”.

However, 88% of parents that adopted family groups say challenges are far outweighed by the positives.

Many said that adopting children with their siblings has been the most beneficial factor for their children, as it provides reassurance, companionship and comfort.

PACT adopters Louise and Tom adopted a sibling group of three children aged five, three and two.

Louise said: “When we saw the photograph of the three children who would eventually become ours, before even reading their profile, I felt an instant connection.

“The challenge of siblings was firstly one of the logistics of having more than one child, two of whom were in nappies, plus the requirement to try and meet each of their individual needs.

“Every day was, and still is, a challenge. But we are just a regular family, getting on with life and enjoying ourselves.

“We would not change it for the world.”