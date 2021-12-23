Alpaca visit brings joy to Lord Harris Court residents

RESIDENTS of Lord Harris Court, Sindlesham, enjoyed the company of two unusual visitors earlier this month.

Truffle and George, two alpacas from Mortimer Alpacas, spent time being petted and stroked on their trip to the care home.

The animals proved to be very popular, with many residents expressing their delight at meeting them.

One Lord Harris Court resident, Edna, said: “They are so nice and well behaved, and one of them ate out of my hand.”

Deane Robinson, activities coordinator at Lord Harris Court, said that all the residents and staff who met Truffle and George enjoyed the experience of meeting the affectionate and friendly alpacas.

“Their visit was fantastic for the mental health and wellbeing of our residents,” Deane said.

“One lady was so delighted that she cried with joy.”

Deane also explained that the trip was accessible for all residents.

She explained: “As everyone was able to get very close and feel the alpacas’ breath and touch their shaggy hair, it was a particularly joyful experience for residents with visual problems.”

“We all fell in love with Truffle and George,” Deane added.

The alpacas were led around and introduced to people by Antonia Brown, Lord Harris Court’s trainer who supports the home’s learning and development programmes.

The home regularly welcomes animals for therapeutic purposes. Therapeutic animals bring joy and a sense of calm to residents. Such visits also bring mental health and wellbeing benefits, by boosting activity levels, reducing stress and combating loneliness.

Lord Harris Court is a Royal Masonic Benevolent Institution, part of the Masonic Charitable Foundation.

For more information, visit: rmbi.org.uk