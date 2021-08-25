Amazing! Five-year-old Annabelle completes 100 challenges to honour Captain Tom and help premature babies

A MOTHER and daughter duo from Twyford have raised a four-figure sum to say thank you to a life-saving charity.

Five-year-old Annabelle Trimble and her mother Jane have completed 100 ‘Captain Tom 100 challenges’ over the course of three months, to support Babies in Buscot Support (BIBS).

BIBS helps special care babies and their families in the Royal Berkshire Hospital.

All three of Jane’s children were born premature after she developed preeclampsia, a condition which can cause complications for mother and child, and all received support from BIBS in intensive care.

Over the past 100 days, Jane and Annabelle have taken on a range of challenges, including 100 mountain climbs, walking for 100 minutes and picking up 100 pieces of litter.

Jane said it has felt “gruelling” at times but has been an unforgettable experience.

“It definitely feels like we are limping a little over the finish line,” she said, “but we’ve been spurred on by so many supporters, and the knowledge that we are giving back to the truly remarkable people who were there for us while we were all in hospital.

“All-in-all, it’s been one of the best things I’ve done, and the fact I got to do this with my incredible daughter just made it even more special.”

This has been echoed by Annabelle, who said the fundraiser was easy in the beginning but got harder as she carried on.

“The hardest challenge was the goblin squats,” the youngster said. “They hurt a lot and my legs were burning.

“The whole challenge was really exciting and fun because it’s helping BIBS.”

She said her favourite challenges included drawing 100 rainbows and writing 100 thank yous.

Since starting their fundraiser, Jane and Annabelle have raised £1,400 for BIBS — outstripping their goal of £100.

Jane said they both feel blown away with their supporters’ generosity.

“At the beginning of our challenge, I was thinking that if we doubled our £100 target that would be incredible,” she said. “I never thought we’d raise this much.

Annabelle added: “I feel really, really, really excited and happy, and impressed with what [we] have done.”

The money will help fund a family support practitioner at BIBS to aid the parents of babies in Buscot Ward, as well as supporting state-of-the-art medical equipment.

Looking back, Jane said she is “incredibly proud” of Annabelle for taking the challenge on.

“She powered through with the most beautiful and inspiring inner strength and determination,” she said.

Sarah Critchley, chief executive of BIBS, has thanked the Trimbles for their support and said the charity would be “lost” without help from people like them.

“As a small charity we have been incredibly hard hit by the pandemic,” she said.

“The Buscot Ward neonatal unit could not need our support any more during this global health crisis.

“Yet, just as we are needed most, as our funding comes solely from our local community, our income has been slashed by around 50%.”

Ms Critchley said Jane and Annabelle’s creativity, drive and determination was “astounding.”

“What better way to raise money for our cause – a charity run by parents of former Buscot Neonatal Unit babies who know first-hand the difference we make to the NHS ward we support – than taking part in the #CaptainTom100 challenge,” she added.

“An event in memory of Captain Sir Thomas Moore, who did so much to help support the NHS with the impact of the pandemic.

“We are so humbled by, and grateful to, the family for their incredible hard work over the last four months in not only raising vital funds but also awareness for BIBS.”

To find out more about Jane and Annabelle’s quadruple figure fundraiser, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/janey-and-annabelles-captain-tom-100-challeng

Learn more about BIBS by logging on to: www.bibs.org.uk