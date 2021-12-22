Ambassadors meet at South Hill Park

A NEW scheme aimed at boosting the profile of a Bracknell-based arts centre held its inaugural meeting last week.

South Hill Park launched its ambassadors programme to boost community engagement and serve its audiences better.

Founder of the scheme, South Hill Park’s marketing campaigns officer Katie Greet, said: “‘It was wonderful to get these passionate and experienced voices in a room together to talk about what we at South Hill Park need to continue doing, and what we can look at doing in the future to inspire more to take part.”

She added: “South Hill Park has so much to offer, and the ambassadors are incredibly valuable not only to help us to share this, but to also learn about what we can do better.

“As an arts centre it is vital that we always look to grow and improve so everyone in our local community can discover the joy the arts can bring.”

The five ambassadors meet with members of staff from the arts centre three times a year, around the same time each new season of events is launched at South Hill Park.

The group will discuss the upcoming programme, feedback how the local community is engaging with the arts centre, and brainstorm ideas to encourage this engagement further.

For more details, log on to southhillpark.org.uk