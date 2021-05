AMBULANCES have been called out to Cemetery Junction in Reading this afternoon.

At roughly 3.50pm, an ambulance arrived next to the Hope and Bear on the A329 King’s Road.

It has blocked buses and taxis from driving down the bus lane and redirected them down London Road.

Paramedics are treating the injured, and passengers were offloaded from temporarily stationary buses.

There will likely be delays to the Reading Buses services as a result.