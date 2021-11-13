Amnesty bins to be placed across Reading in bid to clamp down on knife crime

A KNIFE amnesty is to be launched in Reading this week.

Operation Spectre is running across the Thames Valley Police region from Monday, November 15, through to Sunday, November 21.

The aim is to reduce the threat of knife crime in the region, and comes just days after two stabbings in the area – one in Tilehurst and another in Whitley.

Special bins will be set up to allow people to anonymously dispose of any type of knife or bladed article.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “The aims of the operation are to remove dangerous weapons from the streets, reduce knife crime and raise awareness of the dangers and consequences of carrying a knife.”

There are permanent knife amnesty bins are located in Loddon Valley and Reading police stations, and knife amnesty bins will be placed in Waitrose Car Park in Caversham; Cintra Park; Coley Park Community Centre; Kensington Park; Orts Road; and Tilehurst Triangle.

The spokesperson added: “If you have any information about the possession of knives or criminal activity relating to this type of crime, please report online via our website or call 101.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”